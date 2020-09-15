      Weather Alert

Neighborhood Health Center

Sep 14, 2020 @ 8:13pm

Neighborhood Health Center – Closed. All NHC sites / clinics (including COVID-19 screening in Oregon City) are closed to patients and staff due to Hazardous / Very Unhealthy Air Quality. – All previously scheduled virtual visits will be conducted.

– In-person visits will be converted to virtual visits.

– NHC staff will contact patients to offer a virtual visit or reschedule your in-person visit for a later date.

– If a patient needs urgent medication refills please contact your pharmacy directly.

– An On-Call provider will be available for triage and advice calls. Please call your regular clinic phone number.

– If a patient is experiencing a life threatening emergency call 911. UPDATE (For Tue Sep 15th)

