Needle Exchange Program Put On Hold
Photo: MGNonline
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – Officials in the Washington state city of Federal Way have passed a resolution to temporarily suspend needle exchange programs designed to reduce the spread of HIV and other blood-borne infections in people who inject drugs. KOMO-TV reported that Mayor Jim Ferrell and the City Council voted on Tuesday after residents raised concerns about increased crime and needle access. Critics of the vote argued that not having the program will make the situation worse. Needle exchange programs are aimed at reducing the spread of HIV by providing sterile syringes and clean equipment in exchange for used syringes. Ferrell says the city and county will now consider a replacement plan.