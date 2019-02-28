Need To Know Basis

What do we need to know when it comes to the health of our political leaders?

I was shocked Wednesday morning when I was told Dennis Richardson had died. We knew his had a brain tumor. He was very transparent about his progress in his video postings on Facebook. Still, it happened so fast. I was genuinely sad. He was always so accessible to us. He was part of Portland’s Morning News with Steve and Me a couple of years ago. It led to a discussion about how much should the public know about a political leader’s health?

Did he tell us enough about his condition? Too much? Just the right amount? What do you think? Help us balance the privacy of a politician with the public’s “right to know.”

Thanks,

Rebecca