Need To Know Basis
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 6:02 AM

What do we need to know when it comes to the health of our political leaders?

 

 

I was shocked Wednesday morning when I was told Dennis Richardson had died.  We knew his had a brain tumor.  He was very transparent about his progress in his video postings on Facebook.  Still, it happened so fast.  I was genuinely sad.  He was always so accessible to us.  He was part of Portland’s Morning News with Steve and Me a couple of years ago.  It led to a discussion about how much should the public know about a political leader’s health?

Did he tell us enough about his condition?  Too much?  Just the right amount?  What do you think?  Help us balance the privacy of a politician with the public’s “right to know.”

Thanks,

Rebecca

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Service Animal Suit Llama On The Loose? Lane Splitting In Oregon. Yes Or No? Sweet Sixteen Voter? Sleep And Anxiety To Salt Or Not To Salt
Comments