Need Help Launching a Product? OSU Can Help!

December 5, 2023 7:11AM PST
Photo by Veronica Carter

You may not have heard to the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center Agricultural Experiment Station, but you’ve likely heard of many of the products they’ve helped launch!  Tillamook, Umpqua ice cream, Wild Mike’s Pizza, and Bob’s Red Mill just to name a few.  It’s a resource for new products from development to packaging, safety, and packaging.   The FIC also engages in scholarly research in agricultural economics and marketing.

Part of the process involves taste testing and you can get paid $80 to participate by clicking here.

I got to take a tour of the facility on NW Naito Parkway in Portland and talked to Catherine Haye.   You can hear that here:

 

 

