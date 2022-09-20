KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Need a Job? Talk to the Trees!

September 20, 2022 8:14AM PDT
There’s a unique job out there, and the pay isn’t too shabby at all.   All you have to do is talk to your plants and trees and post about it on social media.

Did you know that nearly 50% of the U.S. population talks to their plants and trees, and many believe that this helps them grow?

In order to test these findings, Trees.com is hiring dedicated “tree talkers” who will be paid $48,000 for a year of documenting their results via a digital journal including photos and videos.

The growth of their “chat tree” and the growth of the non-chat tree will be compared over the course of a year to see if talking to plants really can have a positive effect.

Learn more about the position and submit an application here: https://www.trees.com/get-paid-to-talk-to-a-tree

 

GOOD LUCK!  Let us know if you get the job!

