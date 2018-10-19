Nebraska. Maybe Not For You?

What makes you want to visit a state?

Me? I like adventure and I love when the folks are friendly.

In Nebraska, they want you to visit. But they’re taking a new approach. The old slogan was “Visit Nebraska. Visit nice.”

Now?

The new pitch says: “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s NOT for everyone.”

In the video below, you’ll see Nebraska’s Director of Tourism. He tells you why he thinks this slogan will work. After all, when a state claims to “have it all”, is that really the truth? He says, no.

It’ll be interesting to see if the quirky-honesty works. Tell us what you think!