Nearly 68 Million People In US Expected To Wager On Super Bowl

February 6, 2024 9:50AM PST
Credit: MGN

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

And it would beat last year’s record by about 35%.

That’s according to the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade association.

Its estimate includes bets placed with legal outlets, as well as with illegal bookies and online operations in other countries.

The association says bettors plan to wager more than $23 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year.

Despite rapidly expanding legal outlets in 38 states, most of the money still be bet with illegal outlets or casually among friends.

