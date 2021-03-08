      Weather Alert

Nearly 200 Shootings In Portland In Nine Weeks

Mar 8, 2021 @ 7:24am
PORTLAND, Ore– The Enhanced Community Safety Team has its work cut out.  14 people have died 53 have been injured since the first of the year.  In all of 2020 there were 892 shootings.  If we continue at the pace we’re moving at now, we could easily hit 1,200 shootings by the ned of the year.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team recently hit the streets with the goal of communicating with families an neighborhoods way before shootings take place.  The team is composed of several sergeants, a number of officers and 3 detectives.  The areas of portland where shootings happen most often are Southeast, North, and Northeast Portland.

