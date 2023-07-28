KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Nearly 200 Million Americans Under Heat Or Flood Advisories

July 28, 2023 3:51AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) Nearly 200 million people in the United States are under either a heat advisory or flood warning of some kind, as high temperatures and severe storms are to continue blazing and battering the nation.

The National Weather Service says a “dangerous” heat wave began blanketing the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday and will continue into the weekend.

Severe thunderstorms and flash floods are possible for parts of the Northeast and South, in New England and South Florida.

And record-breaking temperatures will persist in the Southwest and Midwest.

Due to the widespread extreme heat, many of the nation’s largest power grids are under stress.

