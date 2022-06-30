Nearly 100 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired.
In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined.
“Most of the damage seems to take place overnight. We’re not exactly sure how all of the shelters have been damaged, but in most cases the damage is to the glass panels along the sides,” said TriMet’s Tyler Graf.
Repairing one plane of glass can cost $450 to $1,500 dollars. It can take several days to repair due to staffing and supply shortages.
Police reports have not been filed in all of the cases due to resources and there’s no word on arrests.