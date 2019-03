A water main break at 23rd and NE Skidmore. This is a block away from NE Prescott. The break is causing flooding on 23rd-25th avenues and there is concern about sink holes forming and residential flooding. Officials ask that you stay out of the water.

The water is making it’s way down hill….in fact there’s a river of water all the way down 30th. Power is out in the area too, with traffic signals not working at all.