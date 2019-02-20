NE Portland Shooting: One Man Injured
By Dave King
|
Feb 20, 2019 @ 12:00 AM

Portland, OR. — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting near Northeast 10th and Killingsworth. Neighbors reported hearing between six and twelve gunshots just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was spotted dropping to his knees. Witnesses stayed by his side until medics arrived. Police tell KGW they don’t have any confirmed suspect information. Northeast Killingsworth and Emerson Streets between 9th and 12th Avenues were closed during the investigation.

