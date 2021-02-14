NE Marine Drive Reopened In Troutdale

Traffic Alert: NE Marine Drive has reopened to traffic in Troutdale. The only two @MultCoRoads that are currently closed by snow/ice are Corbett Hill Rd between I-84 and Historic Columbia River Hwy & NE 238th Dr. between Arata & Glisan in Wood Village. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/DOa5ggBlL2
— MultCo Road Services (@MultCoRoads) February 14, 2021
