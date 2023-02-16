NCAA Asks U.S. Appeals Court To Block Pay For Student-Athletes

The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Utah and Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Flipping the current college football playoff from four-teams to a 12-teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to anything long term. But, The Granddaddy of Them All wants the CFP management committee to assure game organizers that their game will continue to be played annually on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The NCAA is asking a federal appeals court to reject a legal effort to make colleges pay Division I athletes an hourly wage.

Lawyers for the students say that weekly, they spend 30 hours or more on their sport, and often need money for expenses even if they are on scholarship.

The NCAA says the idea would cause chaos, and leave student-athletes with a tax bill for their scholarships.

Critics also fear it could lead schools to cut sports that don’t generate revenue, while sending more resources to profitable football and basketball programs.

The three-judge panel in Philadelphia did not say when it would rule.