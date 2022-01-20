      Weather Alert

NCAA Adopts New Policy For Transgender Athletes

Jan 20, 2022 @ 11:04am

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.

Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body.

It will then be subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors.

The policy is effective immediately.

NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Penn swimmer Lia Thomas started smashing records this year. She competed on the men’s team before transitioning.

