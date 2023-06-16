KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NBA Suspends Ja Morant 25 Games For Latest Social Media Incident Involving A Gun

June 16, 2023 9:17AM PDT
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media.

The NBA announced the suspension on Friday.

Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated.

It is the second time he has been suspended in the last three months for showing a firearm on social media, following an eight-game suspension in March.

