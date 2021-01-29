Navy Given Green Light To Train In Washington State Parks
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – The U.S. Navy has been granted permission to conduct special operations training at some Washington state parks with mitigation requirements specific to each park.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports that that the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission voted 4-3 on Thursday in favor of the training.
The seven-member commission is set to review its decision after 90 days.
Officials say the Navy will also undergo post-training reports so staff at the parks can analyze the routes used to identify any environmental impacts or interaction with the public.
Some argued against the approval because of public land use.