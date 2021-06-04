      Weather Alert

Navy Destroyer Causes Oil Spill In Washington State

Jun 4, 2021 @ 10:26am

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) – A Navy destroyer caused an oil spill in Port Townsend Bay.

Emergency crews have begun a containment and cleanup effort.

The USS Gridley was leaving the pier at Naval Magazine Indian Island on Thursday morning when the oil spill occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Naval officials said 20 gallons were spilled.

Crews were using a 200-foot oil spill containment boom to form a perimeter and limit environmental damage.

About 10 gallons have been contained.

The Navy notified the Coast Guard and the state’s Department of Ecology.

Naval officials are investigating the cause of the spill.

TAGS
Destroyer Navy Oil spill
Popular Posts
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
Hillsboro man killed in motorcycle crash on Friday
376 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 1 New Death
Legislative staff in Oregon become first in nation to unionize
Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect attempted to bilk IRS of $1.6M
Connect With Us Listen To Us On