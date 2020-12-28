      Breaking News
Natural Gas Service Restored In Hood River and White Salmon

Dec 28, 2020 @ 11:34am

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Natural gas service is now restored for about 5,500 customers in Hood River and White Salmon.

Service was knocked out last week after a car crashed into a Northwest Natural Facility.

Northwest Natural’s Melissa Moore says a team of about 100 people worked together over the Christmas holiday and fixed the problem on Saturday, “It was the biggest outage we’ve had in 65 years…I’m sure we’ll all be looking at the entire incident and try to do better next time.”

