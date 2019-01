Some people this past weekend jumped to conclusions, after seeing viral video of teenagers, wearing “Make America Great Again” hats surrounding a native American. Turns out, the situation that unfolded was much more complicated. It’s also a warning for all of us not to jump to conclusions when we see a video online. What’s your takeaway from this encounter?

https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/21/us/nathan-phillips-maga-teens-interview/index.html