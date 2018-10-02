Nationwide Cell Phone Test Alert Wednesday
By Pat Boyle
Oct 2, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Washington DC –  FEMA will test a wireless alert tomorrow.  It will say Presidential Alert and that it is  just a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System.  Savannah Brehmer with FEMA says they hope to reach 70% of the cellphones in the U.S. She says “this is the first time we’ve ever done and so what we’re looking at is 70% is, would be good.”
Here’s how to provide FEMA feedback.
FEMA invites the public to send comments on the nationwide EAS-WEA test to FEMA-National-Test@fema.dhs.gov. Valuable information on the effectiveness of a national WEA capability using the Presidential alert category includes:
• Whether your mobile device displayed one, more or no WEA test messages;
• The make, model and operating system version of your mobile device;
• Your wireless service provider;
• Whether the device was turned on and in the same location for at least 30 minutes after the start of the test (2:18 p.m. ET);
• The location of the device (as precise as possible), including the device’s environment (e.g. indoors or outdoors, rural or urban, mobile or stationary);
• Whether you are normally able to make calls, receive texts, or use apps at that location;
• Whether the mobile device was in use at the time of the alert (for a call or a data session); and
• Whether anyone else at your location received the WEA test alert message.
