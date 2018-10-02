Nationwide Cell Phone Test Alert Wednesday

Washington DC – FEMA will test a wireless alert tomorrow. It will say Presidential Alert and that it is just a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. Savannah Brehmer with FEMA says they hope to reach 70% of the cellphones in the U.S. She says “this is the first time we’ve ever done and so what we’re looking at is 70% is, would be good.”

Here’s how to provide FEMA feedback.

FEMA invites the public to send comments on the nationwide EAS-WEA test to FEMA-National-Test@fema.dhs. gov . Valuable information on the effectiveness of a national WEA capability using the Presidential alert category includes:

• Whether your mobile device displayed one, more or no WEA test messages;

• The make, model and operating system version of your mobile device;

• Your wireless service provider;

• Whether the device was turned on and in the same location for at least 30 minutes after the start of the test (2:18 p.m. ET);

• The location of the device (as precise as possible), including the device’s environment (e.g. indoors or outdoors, rural or urban, mobile or stationary);

• Whether you are normally able to make calls, receive texts, or use apps at that location;

• Whether the mobile device was in use at the time of the alert (for a call or a data session); and

• Whether anyone else at your location received the WEA test alert message.