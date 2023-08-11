National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service in Portland has declared a Red Flag Warning for the Central Oregon Cascade Foothills (Fire Weather Zone 606) and the Willamette National Forest (Fire Weather Zone 608). This warning is in effect from midnight on Saturday night until 8 PM PDT on Monday, superseding the previously issued Fire Weather Watch.

The Red Flag Warning has been issued due to the convergence of wind and low relative humidity, which could result in heightened fire risk during the specified timeframe. In particular:

Affected Area:

Fire Weather Zone 606: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills

Fire Weather Zone 608: Willamette National Forest

Expected Conditions:

Wind: Eastward winds are anticipated at 5 to 15 mph, occasionally reaching 10 to 20 mph. These conditions are likely during nighttime and early morning hours.

Relative Humidity: Relative humidity levels are forecasted to range from 15% to 25%.

Potential Impact: These conditions create an environment conducive to rapid fire propagation, which could pose a threat to life and property. Residents are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution when handling potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Engaging in outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Additional Details: The period of most intense easterly winds is projected to transpire late Saturday night into Sunday morning, followed by a recurrence on Sunday night into Monday morning.