National Weather Service Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

522 PM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

ORZ005>007-WAZ022-039-251800-

/O.NEW.KPQR.FG.Y.0015.181125T0122Z-181125T1800Z/

Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-

Central Willamette Valley-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,

Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem,

McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Longview, Kelso,

Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal,

Yacolt, and Amboy

522 PM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* VISIBILITIES…A quarter of a mile or less.

* TIMING…Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down, as

objects on and near roadways will be seen only at close range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.