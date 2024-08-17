National Weather Service And Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries Warn Of Possible Landslides

Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the Oregon Cascades, including the Cascades of Lane County, Marion and Linn Counties, and the North Oregon Cascades. The watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17, through late Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the region, which may lead to landslides in areas of steep terrain and debris flows in and near burn areas from recent wildfires. Debris flows are rapidly moving, destructive landslides that can contain boulders and logs. These flows can travel more than a mile, moving faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near canyon mouths may be at significant risk.

Residents and travelers in the watch area are advised to stay informed through radio, TV, weather radio, or online updates. If an evacuation order is given, it should be followed immediately. Signs of potential landslides include unusual sounds like trees cracking or boulders knocking together. Changes in stream or creek water, such as sudden muddiness or fluctuating water levels, may indicate an upstream debris flow. Travel with caution, especially at night, and be alert for potential road hazards from failing embankments.