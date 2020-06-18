National Guard To Help Clear Washington’s Unemployment Claim Backlog
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Fifty members of the National Guard have started training to help clear a backlog of unemployment benefit claims in Washington state.
An additional 50 soldiers will join them in the coming weeks to help resolve identify verification issues in the wake of fraudulent claims paid out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The issue of enhanced identification verification has come to the forefront since the state announced in May that it paid out up to $650 million through tens of thousands of fraudulent claims.
As of this week, the state has recovered $350 million.