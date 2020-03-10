National Guard Sent Into New York Suburb To Control Virus
New York, NY. (AP) — New York’s governor announced he is sending National Guard troops to scrub surfaces and deliver food in and around a New York City suburb at the center of the nation’s biggest cluster of coronavirus cases. It’s one of the most sweeping actions yet to control the outbreak in the U.S. In California, thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus are still waiting their turn to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine. About 3,500 passengers and crew were aboard. Those who left Monday included some requiring hospital care and more than 200 Canadians who were brought home by their government.