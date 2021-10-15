National Guard Preparing To Leave Hospitals In Oregon

SALEM. Ore– The Oregon National Guard has been spread out at hospitals all over the state since Governor Kate Brown sent them there. Their mission was to lend a hand helping with simple projects like folding laundry and distributing supplies and meals to patients. Covid-19 overwhelmed hospitals. Staffs have been shorthanded. It’s estimated that 25% of troops will return to their hometown’s next week. Another 25% will do the same thing by the end of October. Remaining personnel will stay at hospitals until December 31st.