National Guard Preparing To Leave Hospitals In Oregon

Oct 15, 2021 @ 7:27am

SALEM. Ore– The Oregon National Guard has been spread out at hospitals all over the state since Governor Kate Brown sent them there.  Their mission was to lend a hand helping with simple projects like folding laundry and distributing supplies and meals to patients.  Covid-19 overwhelmed hospitals.  Staffs have been shorthanded. It’s estimated that  25% of troops will return to their hometown’s next week. Another 25% will do the same thing by the end of October.  Remaining personnel will stay at hospitals until December 31st.

