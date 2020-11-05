National Guard Activated, Riot Declared In Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A protest in downtown Portland on Wednesday evening has been declared a riot and the Unified Command has activated the Oregon National Guard.
There were two groups that joined up and then split apart. Windows at business were smashed and property damaged. There are reports of a molotov cocktail being lit.
The Portland Business Alliance issued a statement Wednesday evening:
“I find it beyond comprehension that anyone would continue to think that the destruction of our small businesses in downtown Portland is somehow acceptable or represents the exercise of free speech. These destructive acts of political violence, must stop now,” said Andrew Hoan, President & CEO, Portland Business Alliance. “I hope every elected official will react and denounce this reprehensible behavior, just as vehemently as when our beloved Oregon Historical Society was attacked.”
This evening members of the Downtown Retail Council, Downtown Portland Clean & Safe and others are responding to requests to help those in need. If you are located within the Downtown Portland Clean & Safe District and need help with a non-emergency issue outside of your building, report a problem here.
