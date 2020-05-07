National Frozen Foods To Reopen In Albany Despite Outbreak
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Health officials say a coronavirus outbreak at the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany has resulted in 34 COVID-19 cases.
Linn County Public Health officials said 30 of those were workers and four were family or household members.
The Democrat-Herald reports production at the facility was expected to resume by Thursday afternoon.
Officials say the data on the number of cases at National Frozen Foods in Albany and other information was shared voluntarily by the company.
Production has been voluntarily shut down at the plant since April 23.