NASCAR Returns To Portland For A 3rd Straight year In 2024

Portland, Ore. — NASCAR’s 2024 season schedule, released today, confirms the third annual Pacific Office Automation 147 event at Portland International Raceway (PIR) from May 31 to June 1, 2024. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 1, 2024, will headline the race weekend.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 made its debut in June 2022, marking the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first-ever visit to PIR and the first visit of a NASCAR national racing series to the Pacific Northwest since 2000. The inaugural event witnessed a significant crowd turnout, followed by another substantial spectator presence at the 2023 event.

Both the 2022 and 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at PIR delivered exciting racing with dramatic finishes. In 2022, A.J. Allmendinger secured victory after starting from the back of the field and taking the lead on lap 72 of 75. In 2023, Cole Custer narrowly beat Justin Allgaier to the finish line by a margin of .142 seconds, seizing the lead late in the race after an overtime restart.

Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which operates the event at PIR, expressed excitement about continuing the NASCAR tradition in Portland for 2024. He extended thanks to the City of Portland, PIR, Travel Portland, Sport Oregon, Pacific Office Automation, and all partners for their support.

The complete 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule can be found [here](insert link).

Race enthusiasts are encouraged to explore Portland’s natural attractions and events through TravelPortland.com. The NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend, featuring the Pacific Office Automation 147, coincides with the annual Portland Rose Festival, which hosts a variety of community events.

Tickets for the 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 are not yet available for purchase. Ongoing event updates will be provided at RacePortland.com. Stay informed about NASCAR’s visit to Portland throughout the year by following #NASCARPortland on social media.