NASA’s Voyager 1, The Most Distant Spacecraft From Earth, Is Doing Science Again After Problem
June 14, 2024 10:27AM PDT
DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again.
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the spacecraft’s four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November.
The team first received meaningful information from Voyager 1 in April and recently commanded it to start sending science data.
Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is the most distant spacecraft from Earth.
It’s exploring interstellar space, or the space between star systems.
Its twin, Voyager 2, is working fine.
More about: