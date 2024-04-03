NASA Wants To Come Up With A New Clock For The Moon, Where Seconds Tick Away Faster

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock.

It’s not quite a time zone like those on Earth, but an entire frame of time reference for the moon.

Because there’s less gravity on the moon, time there moves a tad quicker compared to Earth.

So the White House on Tuesday told NASA to work with international agencies to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system.

And then everything up there will operate on speeded-up moon time.