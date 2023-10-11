KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NASA Shows Off Its First Asteroid Samples Delivered By A Spacecraft

October 11, 2023 10:20AM PDT
Share
NASA Shows Off Its First Asteroid Samples Delivered By A Spacecraft
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex sample collector with material from asteroid Bennu at middle right. Scientists have found evidence of both carbon and water in initial analysis of this material. The bulk of the sample is located inside. (Erika Blumenfeld, Joseph Aebersold/NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is showing off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft.

Scientists and space agency leaders took part in Wednesday’s big reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away.

A NASA spacecraft scooped up the samples three years ago and then dropped them off during a flyby of Earth last month.

Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, the most ever brought back from an asteroid.

They’re still not sure how much came back because the main sample container has yet to be opened.

More about:
Asteroid
NASA
sample

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.49%, Its Highest Level Since December 2000
2

Two Arrested For Attempted Carjacking In Southeast Portland
3

Wholesale Inflation In US Rises 2.2% In September, Biggest Year-Over-Year Gain Since April
4

Slightly Fewer Number Of Americans Apply For Jobless Benefits As Layoffs Remain Rare
5

Police Bodycam Video Shows Arrest Of Suspect In Tupac Murder