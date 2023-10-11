NASA Shows Off Its First Asteroid Samples Delivered By A Spacecraft
October 11, 2023 10:20AM PDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is showing off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft.
Scientists and space agency leaders took part in Wednesday’s big reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away.
A NASA spacecraft scooped up the samples three years ago and then dropped them off during a flyby of Earth last month.
Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, the most ever brought back from an asteroid.
They’re still not sure how much came back because the main sample container has yet to be opened.
More about: