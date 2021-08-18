      Weather Alert

“Narco Slavery” Exists On Oregon’s Weed Growing Farms

Aug 18, 2021 @ 12:46pm

The big excuse from activists who pushed for legalized marijuana was that it would lower crime. So it must come as a humongous shock to them when officials in Josephine county Oregon reported that they have discovered slave-like conditions in some of the pot fields around the state. To demand further investigation, both members of Oregon’s legislation, and the officials in Josephine County sent letters to Oregon’s Governor, Kate Brown, you can read them below:

Legislature Letter

Josephine County Letter

To get the details and the facts, Lars spoke with Josephine county commissioner Herman Baertschiger who explains exactly what’s going on.

Listen Below:

 

The post “Narco Slavery” Exists On Oregon’s Weed Growing Farms appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
TALIBAN: Americans Have Been Lied To For Two Decades…
Oregon Continues To Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground
Oregon Governor Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate, Warns Hospitals Could Be Overwhelmed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On