Names Of The Four Men Found Shot To Death In SE Portland Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The names of the four men found dead in a home on SE Boise Street in Portland last week have been released.
Police say 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford, and 23-year-old Eyion Willis were all shot to death.
The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder.
