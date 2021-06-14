      Weather Alert

Names Of The Four Men Found Shot To Death In SE Portland Released

Jun 14, 2021 @ 3:01pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The names of the four men found dead in a home on SE Boise Street in Portland last week have been released.

Police say 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford, and 23-year-old Eyion Willis were all shot to death.

The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder.

