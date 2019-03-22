Name Of Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver Released
By Jim Ferretti
Mar 21, 2019 @ 8:03 PM

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police have identified 85-year-old Ortrud F. Vatheuer as the victim of a hit and run crash early Tuesday morning.

Detectives say Ms. Vatheuer was walking along Southwest 45th Avenue when she was hit by a red or burgundy older van near Southwest Carson Street.

The driver of the van did not stop and was last seen Northbound on 45th Avenue after the crash.

Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division investigators are still seeking information about the identity of the involved driver and suspect vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with tips, can contact the Traffic Division at (503) 823-2103.

