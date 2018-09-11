Name of Pot Retailer to Stay Linked to Park Project

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon marijuana dispensary’s donation and name will stay attached to a youth park project in Ontario despite a group’s efforts to remove it from the project.

The Argus Observer reports the city council rejected a motion last week to ask the owners of Hotbox Farms to change the business name listed with their $25,000 donation toward a splash pad project.

The group Friends of the Aquatic Center had sent a letter to city officials last month, claiming it would be “inappropriate to brand the project with any businesses that cannot legally serve youth.”

The group sought for the dispensary’s donation to be recognized by the owners’ name or to be returned.

