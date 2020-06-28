      Weather Alert

NAACP Vancouver Wants Clark County Chair To Resign After Racism Comments

Jun 28, 2020 @ 4:28pm

Vancouver, Wash. – The NAACP of Vancouver wants the Chair of the Clark County Council to step down after saying this during a meeting last week on Wednesday

During a meeting Chair Eileen Quiring was defending the Clarl County Sheriff’s Office using Blue Lives Matter stickers. The stickers are a picture of a black and white flag with a blue stripe. Some say it’s meant to support law enforcement, but some find it controversial. The President of Vancouver’s NAACP released a statement over the weekend saying the Chair’s comments prove she lacks what it takes to lead the county.

Here’s the full letter:  NAACP_Calls_For_Quiring_Resignation

 

