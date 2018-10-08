By Lars Larson

Ballot measures for Oregon:

NO M 102: Allows cities and counties to use bonds to fund privately owned affordable housing.

YES M 103: Bans taxes on groceries.

YES M 104: Defines raising revenue for the three-fifths vote requirement for bills raising revenue.

YES M 105: Repeals law forbidding state resources from being used to apprehend persons violating federal immigration laws.

YES M 106: Prohibits public funds from being spent on abortions.

Ballot measures for Washington:

NO IP 940: Requires specific training for law enforcement and changes the standards for use of deadly force.

NO IP 1631: Establishes a carbon fee and funds environmental programs.

YES IP 1634: Prohibits local governments from enacting taxes on groceries.

NO IP 1639: Implements changes to gun ownership and purchase requirements.

YES Advisory vote 19: Advises legislature to either repeal or maintain Senate Bill 6269 which expanded the oil spill response tax to apply to pipelines.

The post My Picks for NW Ballot Measures and Iniatives appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.