Musk Threatens To Boot Twitter Account Impersonators

BOSTON (AP) – Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another.

The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names – not their account names – to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.

Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk’s.

Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name.

But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.