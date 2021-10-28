      Weather Alert

Musicians Struggled During the Pandemic, but Back on Stage!

Oct 28, 2021 @ 6:21am

Unless they have a lot of royalties, or saved a lot of cash during their heyday,  doing live shows is the only way most musicians make money.  The pandemic shut down concerts for months on end.  Some of the bands are starting to get back on the road.

Concert venues aren’t back up to full speed in Oregon, but more shows are happening now than last year.   The popular 90’s band TOAD THE WET SPROCKET is wrapping up a small tour with shows in Seattle, and in Portland.   The show locally is at Revolution Hall Friday night.

Veronica sat down with lead singer Glen Phillips, who spent the pandemic putting on free concerts on Facebook for charity.  He says he did it to stay sane and was pleased about how charitable people were during lock-down.   Part of the reason is his fans are very loyal because he’s friendly and super accessible.  (He even signed my son’s guitar and posed for a picture).

 

