Music Teacher Faces Sex Abuse Charges
By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 11, 2019 @ 3:15 AM

Sherwood, Ore. — The son of a Sherwood City Councilor is arrested on several sex abuse charges.

29 year old Christopher Griffin was arrested March, 9th following allegations in the days prior.

Sherwood Police say Griffin sexualy abused the victim he was teaching piano lessons to as a staff member with Lets Make Music and Dance.

Griffin is charged with Sodomy, Sex Abuse, and Unlawful Sexual Penetration.

Sherwood Police say it’s possible there are more victims and are seeking any additional information regarding possible victims who have had contact with him.

Griffin is the son of City Councilor Russell Griffin.

