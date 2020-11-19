Music Minister Sentenced For Rape
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A former music ministry leader at a Eugene church has been sentenced to 125 years in prison for rape of a child.
KEZI-TV reports Edward Thompson’s jury trial was held Nov. 3 through Nov. 10.
The guilty verdict was unanimous.
Police say Thompson was convicted on counts of rape, sodomy and sex abuse.
Thompson has been in custody since August 2018 when he was accused of abusing a child he babysat over six years.
He had been involved with Christ Fellowship Church in Eugene.
KEZI 9 News talked to a former church elder after his arrest who said the church had since closed and the pastor had retired.