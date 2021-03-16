Murderer Of Rainier Police Chief Finally Sent To Prison
SALEM, Ore– Daniel Butts was moved from the Oregon State Hospital Monday March 15, 2021 to the Oregon State Penitentiary. Butts will serve a 30 plus year sentence for shooting to death Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in 2011. Butts accepted a plea deal in March, 2019.
The Psychiatric Security Review Board reviewed a 125 page document and spent an entire day February 10, 2021 deciding whether Butts was better off staying in the state hospital or moving to the prison. The board said it’s time for prison in a behavioral health unit. Daniel Butts is expected to continue to receive medications, counseling , and perform a job during his tenure there. He does have the right to appeal the board’s decision.