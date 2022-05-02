Murder Trial For WA Officer Postponed; Family Protests Delay

SEATTLE (AP) – A King County judge says the murder trial of a suburban Seattle police officer again will be delayed. The Seattle Times reports Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps said Friday a heavy caseload and the resolution of complex legal issues involved in Officer Jeff Nelson’s trial have forced the court to abandon a late June trial date. Phelps didn’t set a new trial date for what will be the first test of a new state statute on police use of deadly force. The judge said she hopes the case can be rescheduled in September but concedes it could be pushed into 2023, more than three-and-a-half years after Jesse Sarey was killed.