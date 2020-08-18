Murder Suspect In Parkrose Neighborhood Takes His Life
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot at an apartment complex at Northeast 115th and Sandy Boulevard just before 6:00am on the morning of August 12th.
Officers found one person dead and another wounded. The deceased is identified as 24-year-old James Greenwood. His relationship to the other victim has not been made public.
Police this afternoon identified the suspect as 29-year-old Ryan Allen. A detective conducted surveillance of his workplace in Vancouver. The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve an arrest warrant the following day when Allen took his own life.