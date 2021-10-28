      Weather Alert

Murder Suspect In Old Town Slayings Admits To Using Meth, Hearing Voices

Oct 28, 2021 @ 12:42pm
Courtesy: KGW's Nick Beber

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have released the identities of the two victims who were shot and killed in an apartment building in Old Town last weekend.

47 year-old Daniel Davis and 37 year-old Ashlie Walker were gunned down in their apartment at Northwest 6th and Everett on Sunday morning.

Ashlie Walker, 37.

45-year-old Michael VanDomelen was arrested on two counts of Murder I.  Court documents say he admitted to being high on meth and hearing voices in his head to shoot the victims.

Michael VanDomelen, 45.

Portland has set a record for homicides this year with 72.

