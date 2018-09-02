Murder Suspect Arrested In Portland

Portland, Oregon-A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide

Saturday Portland Police Gang Enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamias Hart-Resberry near Southwest Harvey Milk Street and 4th Avenue.

He was wanted in connection with the August 20th shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Pennington.

He has been charged with Murder, Delivery of Cocaine and a Parole Violation. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

News Release from Portland Police Bureau

On Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 12:55 a.m., Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team officers arrested 30-year-old Jamias L. Hart-Resberry near Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 4th Avenue. Hart-Rasberry was arrested in connection with the August 20th shooting death of 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington.

Hart-Rasberry was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Murder, Delivery of Cocaine and a Parole Violation. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

This homicide investigation began on Monday, August 20, 2018, at the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 Northeast Marine Drive. The victim, Andre D. Pennington, was transported by ambulance from the scene, but later died at a Portland Hospital as a result of injuries he suffered during this shooting. Based on information learned during the investigation, detectives identified probable cause to arrest Hart-Rasberry in connection with Pennington’s murder.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone who was present in the area of the shooting or has information about this shooting or Hart-Rasberry should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov

The victim that was shot Monday evening in a parking lot at M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp has died at an area hospital.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington of Portland. A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Pennington died as a result of a gunshot injury.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail continue to investigate Pennington’s murder. Investigators believe there were likely multiple people that were present at M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, some of whom may have witnessed the shooting that have not spoken with detectives at this time.

Anyone who was present in the area of the shooting or has information about this shooting should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov

Detectives continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in the eastern parking lot of the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 Northeast Marine Drive. When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived they located an adult male victim that appeared to have been injured by gunfire. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a Portland hospital for treatment. The victim remains in critical condition.

During the preliminary investigation, officers searched the area for suspects, but at this time investigators have not located any suspects associated with this shooting. Based on information learned during the preliminary investigation, there is not believed to be a danger to the community in relation to this shooting.

During a canvass of the area, investigators located evidence of gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov

On Monday, August 20, 2018, at 7:57 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 Northeast Marine Drive, on the report a person had been shot.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from injury believed to be caused by gunfire. The victim was transported to a Portland hospital by ambulance for treatment. The victim is in critical condition.

Based on the victim’s current condition, the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail is responding to assume the investigation. Criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau Public Information Officer is en route and expected to arrive at the scene in approximately 30 minutes. Interested media should stage at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol building, located at 4325 Northeast Marine Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.