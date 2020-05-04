Murder Suicide In Clark County
Clark County, Wash. – Two people were found shot to death in Clark County and it may be a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the home on Northeast 319th in Battle Ground, just off SR-503 on Sunday afternoon. They found a woman inside who’d been shot multiple times, and a man with a single gunshot wound that was self-inflicted. Names have not been released yet and the investigation is on going.
Tragically, cases of domestic abuse have reportedly been on the rise during the virus outbreak. There is help available.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the local, state, or national Domestic Violence Program
Clark County: 360.695.0501
Washington: 800.562.6025
National: 800.799.7233
Or go to the Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline website
If you are in immediate need of a domestic violence shelter, contact the Portland Women’s Crisis Line at 888-235-5333. This crisis line refers callers to local programs.
Call to Safety: 503-235-5333
Project Unica, which serves, Latinx survivors: 503-232-4448
Clackamas Womens Services: 888-654-2288
Domestic Violence Resource Center in Washington County: 503-469-8620 or 1-866-469-8600