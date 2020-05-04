      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Murder Suicide In Clark County

May 3, 2020 @ 5:26pm

Clark County, Wash. – Two people were found shot to death in Clark County and it may be a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the home on Northeast 319th in Battle Ground, just off SR-503 on Sunday afternoon. They found a woman inside who’d been shot multiple times, and a man with a single gunshot wound that was self-inflicted. Names have not been released yet and the investigation is on going.

Tragically, cases of domestic abuse have reportedly been on the rise during the virus outbreak. There is help available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the local, state, or national Domestic Violence Program

Clark County:  360.695.0501
Washington:  800.562.6025
National:  800.799.7233

Or go to the Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline website

If you are in immediate need of a domestic violence shelter, contact the Portland Women’s Crisis Line at 888-235-5333. This crisis line refers callers to local programs.

Call to Safety: 503-235-5333

Project Unica, which serves, Latinx survivors: 503-232-4448

Clackamas Womens Services: 888-654-2288

Domestic Violence Resource Center in Washington County: 503-469-8620 or 1-866-469-8600

TAGS
Abuse Clark County Coronavirus covid19 domestic Help hotline murder suicide
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro