Murder Mystery Near Kid’s Camp Outside Portland

Clackamas County, Oregon – Police need help identifying a woman whose body was dumped in a ditch near Camp Namanu in Sandy over the weekend. Authorities say the woman died from homicidal violence. After the woman’s body was found Sunday morning on Southeast Camp Namanu Road, authorities rushed to scene, where they spent much of the day.

Sergeant Brian Jensen tells KGW the victim is in her mid-20’s to early-30’s, possibly Hispanic. Detectives are working on a sketch they hope to release to the public as soon as today. They say it’s tough to identify her because she did not have a purse, ID, or a cell phone on her.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it works to identify a victim of a homicide, dumped in a ditch on SE Camp Namanu Road.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, a Camp Namanu employee found the body of a female on SE Camp Namanu Rd., near the Sandy River in the Bull Run/Sandy area. Early determinations are that the body had been dumped sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office Forensic Imaging Unit is currently producing a sketch of the victim from photos of the body. The sketch is anticipated to be released in the near future. The victim is further described as follows:

Female in her mid-20s to early 30s

Approximately 5’4″ tall

Weighed approximately 155 lbs., medium build

Possibly Hispanic

Wearing black shirt with cut-out shoulders, salmon-colored jeans, silver strappy sandals and a large black fabric hair tie

Sheriff’s Office detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) responded to the scene, along with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Cadets have conducted a grid search of area, assisted by our Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has been completed and it has been determined the victim died of homicidal violence.

Employees at nearby Camp Namanu are cooperating fully with investigators and have released the following statement:

“Safety is our number one priority for those at camp, including renters, campers and our staff. We have been and will continue to work with the authorities as they investigate this incident. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the woman and her family.”

TIPS SOUGHT

Anyone with information on the victim’s ID or this apparent homicide is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/ contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 18-29292.

